An IndiGo Airbus A321 experienced a tail strike while executing a go-around at low altitude in adverse weather conditions at Mumbai airport on August 16, 2025. The airline confirmed the aircraft’s tail touched the runway before pilots safely completed a second landing attempt. IndiGo stated that the aircraft will undergo mandatory checks, repairs, and regulatory clearance before returning to service. Emphasising its commitment to safety, the airline assured that customer, crew, and aircraft safety remain its top priority, while operational disruptions will be minimised following the incident. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

IndiGo Airbus A321 Tail Strikes Runway

IndiGo Spokesperson says, "On August 16, 2025, an IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft tail touched the runway while executing a low-altitude go-around due to unfavourable weather conditions in Mumbai. Thereafter, the aircraft carried out another approach and landed safely. Following the… pic.twitter.com/hw2JWlJAvr — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

