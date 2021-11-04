This year, "All American Diwali" is being celebrated at the iconic World Trade Center in New York City from November 2-4. As part of All American Diwali 2021, fireworks will take place on November 3 over the Hudson river. As per the IST, the fireworks will began at 5 am on November 4. The live streaming of the fireworks will be available on the offiial YouTube Channel of Touchdown Media Inc.-Broadcast Division. The live telecast of the event will begin from 3 am IST on November 4.

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

