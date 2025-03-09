Former American Airlines flight attendant Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, pleaded guilty on March 6, 2025, to attempted sexual exploitation of minors and possession of child pornography. Thompson secretly recorded at least five underage girls in airplane bathrooms during flights in 2023. His iCloud account contained videos of victims aged 7, 9, 11, and 14, as well as AI-generated child sexual abuse images. The case came to light in September 2023 when a 14-year-old girl discovered his hidden iPhone taped under stickers on a toilet seat. Confronted by the victim's father mid-flight, Thompson reset his phone to factory settings before landing. Investigators later uncovered over 50 images of a nine-year-old unaccompanied minor. Thompson faces up to 20 years in prison. American Airlines terminated him after his arrest and denied responsibility in related lawsuits, sparking outrage from victims’ families and attorneys. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

