Andrei Shtepa, a local official in a part of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region controlled by Russian forces was killed on Thursday in a car bomb attack, the Russian-controlled local administration said. Lyubimivka is located on the eastern bank of the Dnipro river, which has been occupied by Russian troops after they retreated from Kherson last month. Emergency services said Shtepa was burned to death in the attack videos of which have surfaced on social media. Vladimir Putin Says Russia Wants an End to War in Ukraine, Pitches for Diplomatic Solution

Check Tweet:

JUST IN: #BNNUkraine Reports Andrei Shtepa, the appointed head of #Lyubimovka (by Russian Federation) in the #Kherson region, was burned alive after a bomb was planted in his car, according to local sources. The man was burned to death, according to emergency services. pic.twitter.com/Re9OfRG7My — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 22, 2022

Russian Telegram channels report that the car of Russian-installed "head of Liubymivka" Android Shtepa was blown up in Kherson's occupied Kakhovka, Shtepa reportedly died on the spot. 📹https://t.co/0LMuRwvSYe pic.twitter.com/tWZ0OmOeqT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 22, 2022

