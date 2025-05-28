The UK police have charged social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate with 21 charges, including rape, human trafficking, and prostitution. The Tate brothers have been charged with over 20 offences against four women, including charges of sexual assault. According to a report in Mirrir.Co.UK, Andrew Tate has been accused of 10 charges including rape, bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain relating to three alleged victims. On the other hand Andrew's brother Tristan Tate is facing 11 charges including rape, bodily harm and human trafficking against one alleged victim. The Crown Prosecution Service said that Bedfordshire Police issued an international arrest warrant against the Tate brothers over allegations dating back to between 2012 and 2015, which they have denied. ‘Andrew Tate Beat, Choked During Sex’: Social Media Influencer’s Ex-Girlfriend Brianna Stern Accuses Him of Sexual Assault, Battery in New Lawsuit.

