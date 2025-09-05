Angela Rayner has reportedly resigned as the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Angela Rayner resigned from her post today, September 5, after an independent inquiry found that she did not meet the ethical standards required for government ministers over a recent home purchase. The development comes two days after Angela Rayner admitted that she did not pay enough tax on her purchase of an apartment in Hove, on England’s south coast, earlier this summer. "I take full responsibility for this error," Rayner said in her resignation letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. She shared her resignation letter on X (formerly Twitter). UK to Recognise State of Palestine in September Unless Israel Commits to Long-Term Peace, PM Keir Starmer Says ‘There Is No Better Solution for Future of Region Than 2-States’.

Angela Rayner Resigns As Deputy Prime Minister of United Kingdom

BREAKING: Angela Rayner has resigned as Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/PNZFQulaDr — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) September 5, 2025

I Take Full Responsibility for This Error, Says Angela Rayner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)