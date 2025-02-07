A canal in the Sarandi suburb of Buenos Aires, Argentina, turned a striking blood-red colour on Thursday, February 6, alarming local residents and sparking an investigation. Shocking pictures and videos showed the vividly coloured water flowing into the Rio de la Plata near an ecological reserve. Authorities suspect that chemical dumping, possibly from nearby textile dye or industrial waste, could be the cause of the discolouration. Local media reports have highlighted the possibility of waste from a nearby depot contaminating the water. The Environment Ministry has confirmed that water samples have been collected from the canal for analysis. By the afternoon, the red colour had started to fade, but investigations were ongoing to determine the source of the pollution. Argentina Shocker: 78-Year-Old Retiree Shoots and Kills 15-Year-Old Who Attempted To Rob Him in Buenos Aires, Viral Video Surfaces.

Argentina Canal Turns Blood-Red Near Buenos Aires

WATCH: Argentina canal turns blood-red, alarming locals. Authorities have taken samples to determine what caused it (🎥 infobae) pic.twitter.com/qvHT7dnUQD — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 7, 2025

Blood-Red Waters in Buenos Aires

#Argentina #canal turns bright red, alarming residents An aerial view shows an unusual reddish colour of the Sarandí on the outskirts of #BuenosAires pic.twitter.com/nrmUXbqDXz — Hans Solo (@thandojo) February 7, 2025

