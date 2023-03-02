Several provinces across Argentina were hit by a massive power outage on Wednesday as temperatures soared above 35 degrees Celsius. The massive outage, which hit around 4.30 pm local time, affected thousands of residents, hitting several neighbourhoods in Buenos Aires City and large parts of the Conurbano, the populous region that encircles the capital. Argentina Wants Ukraine War to End, Says Foreign Minister.

Argentina Power Outage:

Millions left in darkness as major power outage cripples several of Argentina's provinces, including parts of Buenos Aireshttps://t.co/ceo6APxc8l pic.twitter.com/NJYIHj30Ir — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)