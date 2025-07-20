Astronomer CEO Andy Byron has resigned from his post after his video with the company’s head HR, Kristin Cabot, during the Coldplay concert went viral across social media platforms. The company released a statement announcing Byron’s decision to step down from his position, confirming that his resignation has been accepted. The official statement from Astronomer also suggested that Pete DeJoy will continue to serve as interim CEO till the board finds a suitable replacement for Byron. "As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the statement read. "Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO," it added. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Placed on Leave After Viral Kiss Cam Video With HR Head at Coldplay Concert Sparks Controversy; Company Launches Investigation, Appoints Pete DeJoy As Interim CEO.

