Tech company Astronomer has come under public scrutiny after a viral video showed CEO Andy Byron embracing the company’s HR head Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts. The duo appeared on the venue’s kiss cam in a seemingly intimate moment during the performance of “The Jumbotron Song.” As the camera zoomed in, the pair quickly separated, with the man ducking in an attempt to avoid being seen. The New York-based firm responded on LinkedIn, stating its commitment to accountability and confirming that Byron has been placed on leave pending a formal investigation. Pete DeJoy, co-founder and chief product officer, has assumed the role of interim CEO. The company also clarified that the CEO statement circulating online is false as Andy has not officially issued any statement. Astronomer has promised to share further updates as the investigation unfolds. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Deletes His Official LinkedIn Account After Kiss Cam Video Scandal at Coldplay With Colleague Kristin Cabot!

