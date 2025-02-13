In a disturbing incident at Sydney's Bankstown Hospital, two nurses, Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, have been banned after a viral video surfaced showing them threatening to kill Israeli patients. The video, which was posted on TikTok by content creator Max Veifer, features the nurses boasting about refusing to treat Israelis and making violent threats. The footage, allegedly recorded within a hospital, captures a man making a throat-slitting gesture and stating he sends Israelis to "Jahannam" (hell), while a woman explicitly says she would kill Israeli patients rather than treat them. NSW Police have launched Strike Force Pearl to investigate the matter and are probing potential hate crime charges. Federal Health Minister Mark Butler condemned the nurses' actions, stating they have "no place in our health system or anywhere in Australia." Both nurses are reportedly in hiding as police prepare to question them, and their nursing licenses have been permanently revoked. Australia Shocker: Couple Starve and Isolate Daughter in Disturbing Bid To Keep Her ‘Little Girl Forever’, Sentenced to Prison for Child Abuse in Perth.

Sydney Nurses Banned for Threatening Israeli Patients in Viral Video

🚨🇦🇺AUSTRALIAN NURSES BANNED AFTER THREATENING TO KILL ISRAELI PATIENTS Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh have been stripped of their nursing licenses after boasting about refusing to treat Israeli patients and threatening to kill them at Bankstown Hospital. NSW Police launched… pic.twitter.com/uoSKMpQj7c — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2025

