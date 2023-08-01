A former childcare worker has been accused of more than 1,600 child abuse charges, including rape, against 91 young girls over a 15-year period at 12 early learning facilities in Brisbane, Sydney, and abroad. After discovering a video on the dark web in August 2022, police claim they learned about the 45-year-old Gold Coast daycare worker's alleged offence. A day later, after serving search warrants at his residence and other places, they reportedly found a hard drive with recordings of young girls being abused, leading to his arrest. Online Sex Abuse Case: UK School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Paying and Instructing India Teenagers to Send Him Indecent Pictures of Children.

Former Childcare Worker in Gold Coast Charged With 1,623 Sex Abuse Offences

