In a shocking incident in the United States, a cargo ship exploded near the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. A video of the incident showing the blast in the cargo ship has also surfaced online. According to a report in Disclose.TV, a W-Sapphire 751-foot bulk carrier cargo ship, exploded in the Patapsco River near the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which was struck by a cargo ship last year and collapsed. Soon after the incident came to light, the US Coast Guard responded to the explosion aboard the vessel. Petty Officer Matthew West confirmed that there were no reported injuries. The blaze was immediately contained and the cargo ship was removed from the channel. So far, the cause of the explosion remains unknown. While initial reports described the incident as an explosion, officials clarified that the incident involved an under-deck fire that sent smoke billowing into the air. New York Ship Crash: Sailors Seen Dangling From Masts After Mexican Navy Ship Cuauhtemoc Collides With Brooklyn Bridge; Shocking Videos Surface.

Cargo ship Explodes Near Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

NEW - Cargo ship explodes near Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/oQKld5xY4R — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 19, 2025

Video of Explosion Aboard the Cargo Ship Surfaces

SHIP EXPLOSION! Wild scene after explosion on a 751 foot commercial vessel with 23 people on board. Fortunately, all reported okay. Fireboats & Coast Guard working scene--and--not far from the former Baltimore Key Bridge which was destroyed by a Cargo ship collision last year.… pic.twitter.com/5cRmxOrRSG — Scott Thuman (@ScottThuman) August 19, 2025

Cargo Ship Caught Fire in the Patapsco River

🚨#BREAKING: A massive explosion has occurred on a cargo ship near the Key Bridge in Baltimore Harbor 📌#Baltimore | #Maryland At this time, numerous emergency crews are responding to a cargo ship fire in the Baltimore Harbor on Chesapeake Bay, according to Maryland officials.… pic.twitter.com/sMxVDaeLQJ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 18, 2025

