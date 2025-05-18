In a dramatic incident, sailors were seen dangling from a Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge during a training cruise. At least 200 people were onboard when the ship reportedly lost power while being manoeuvred, which led to its 150-foot masts crashing into the bridge. Videos of the horrifying moment have surfaced on social media on May 18, capturing the moment of impact and chaos that followed as sailors were left hanging onto the broken masts. As per reports, 19 injured people were rescued during the search and rescue operation. Victims were rushed to the Brooklyn Navy Yard and nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are assessing the damage and the crew as the search and rescue operation continues. New York Ship Accident: 2 Dead, 19 Injured After Mexican Navy Training Vessel Cuauhtémoc Experiences Power Outage and Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge in US (See Pics and Video).

Sailors Dangling After Ship Hits Brooklyn Bridge

Sailors were spotted dangling from the Mexican Navy training ship after it collided with the Brooklyn Bridge. According to CNN, the ship lost power when the captain was maneuvering it, sending it toward the bridge. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says a total of 19 people were… pic.twitter.com/vQbbfjS1Ra — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2025

Mexican Navy Ship Crashes Into Brooklyn Bridge

JUST IN: Search and rescue operation is underway after a ship with 200 people onboard crashes into the Brooklyn Bridge. The 150 foot masts were seen colliding with the bridge. The ship, the Cuauhtémoc, was built in Spain in 1982. “Victims are being transported to the Brooklyn… pic.twitter.com/yCjdjnDSXo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2025

