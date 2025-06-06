In a significant political development, Muhammad Yunus, a key figure in Bangladesh, has announced that national elections will be held in April 2026. This decision comes amid growing pressure from various political and social groups demanding a clear electoral timeline. ‘Bangladesh Must Protect All Minorities’: India Says Interim Government Must Live up to Its Responsibility of Protecting Hindus and Other Minorities Amid Increasing Violence.

Bangladesh General Elections To Be Held in April 2026

