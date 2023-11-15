Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, November 15, took to social media to hit back at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his alleged remarks about Israel's "killing of women, of children, of babies" in the besieged Gaza Strip. Responding to Justin Trudeau, Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is not deliberately targeting civilians, but it is Hamas that beheaded, burned, and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. "While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way," his tweet read. The Israeli PM also said that Israel is providing civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones while Hamas is preventing them from leaving at gunpoint. He also said that Israel should not be held accountable for committing a double war crime. "The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism," he stated. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Says ‘Fight’ With India Not Something Canada Wants Right Now; Seeks To ‘Work Constructively’ With New Delhi.

Benjamin Netanyahu Slams Justin Trudeau

.@JustinTrudeau It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 15, 2023

