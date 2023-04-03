A Chinese spy balloon flew across the US and also collected intelligence from several US military sites, despite the Joe Biden administration’s efforts to prevent it from doing so, NBC News reported on Monday, citing two current senior US officials and one former senior administration official. Chinese Spy Balloon: Pentagon Releases Selfie Taken by US Pilot of Suspected Spy Balloon.

Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over US, Collected Sensitive Information:

Biden admin allowed China's spy balloon to fly across the U.S. but reportedly failed to prevent it from collecting sensitive military data.https://t.co/nVV6c0YGtN — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 3, 2023

