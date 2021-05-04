Bill Gates and Melinda Gates issued a statement on Monday revealing that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. They added that the divorce will have little impact on the philanthropic work they do together, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Check Out Bill Gates' Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)