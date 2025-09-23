Zoom Communications CEO Eric Yuan has reportedly shared his vision for a future where employees may only need to work three or four days a week with a growing role of artificial intelligence (AI). Zoom CEO shares the same view as Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. As per a report of The New York Times, Yuan said, "I feel like if A.I. can make all of our lives better, why do we need to work for five days a week?" He added every company will support a three or four-day workweek, and further noted, “I think this ultimately frees up everyone’s time.” Yuan also explained that AI may take over some jobs. He said, “For some jobs, like entry-level engineers, we can use A.I. to write code. However, you still need to manage that code. You also create a lot of digital agents, and you need someone to manage those agents.” As per a report of Benzinga, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang have also predicted that AI may lead to shorter workweeks in future. Meta Expands Llama AI Access to US Allies in Europe and Asia, Including NATO and EU Institutions To Boost National Security and Defence Capabilities.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan Says ‘3–4 Day Workweek Is Coming Soon’

Zoom CEO agrees with Bill Gates and Jensen Huang that, "3-4 day workweek is coming soon, thanks to AI" it's an interesting idea, but not realistic. becuause we've long been able to work fewer hours through automation and technology, and yet most people still work full-time. pic.twitter.com/66pngCQWix — Haider. (@slow_developer) September 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The New York Times, Benzinga), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

