A Black Lives Matter activist was found guilty of transferring tens of thousands of dollars from her organization's fundraising efforts into her personal bank account in order to support her lavish lifestyle. According to recent reports, she has been given a two and a half year jail sentence after a trial. Xahra Saleem, a 23-year-old London resident, was reportedly the director of Changing Your Mindset, a charitable organisation that assisted underprivileged youth in Bristol, United Kingdom. Between June 2020 and September 2021, Saleem ordered products from Amazon, had haircuts and cosmetic operations, clothing, a new iPhone, and cabs, among other things. Ultimately, Saleem pleaded guilty to fraud and acknowledged misusing her position as director of Changing Your Mindset. For the not-known, Black Lives Matter organised massive protests in reaction to George Floyd's killing in the United States on June 7, 2020. Black Lives Matter Protests: UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Says Taking Knee Symbol of 'Subjugation', Linked to 'Game of Thrones'.

Black Lives Matter Activist Xahra Saleem Handed Jail-Term

BLM activist sentenced for fundraiser fraud; took thousands for expensive lifestyle: report https://t.co/2lZBDm1uCt — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)