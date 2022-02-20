Russia is planning "the biggest war in Europe since 1945", Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has said.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson says Russia is planning for the 'biggest war in Europe since 1945' — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)