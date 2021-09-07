External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended wishes to Brazilian FM Carlos Alberto França and people of Brazil on Independence Day.

"Congratulate FM Carlos França and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership," tweeted Jaishankar.

Congratulate FM Carlos França and the Government and people of Brazil on their Independence Day. Committed to closer cooperation and further strengthening of our strategic partnership. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 7, 2021

