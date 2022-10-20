Brazilian influencer Nubia Cristina Braga was shot dead by masked gunmen at her home. The assailants later fled on motorcycles, reports said. Braga was found dead in her house in the Santa Maria neighborhood of Aracaju on the night of October 14. The 23-year-old influencer had around 60,000 followers on Instagram. Who Is Courtney Clenney, XXX OnlyFans Model Charged With Murdering Boyfriend Christian Obumseli? Everything To Know About the Case (View Photos and Videos).

Nubia Cristina Braga Shot Dead:

