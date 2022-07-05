At least 2 police officers were shot on Monday night during the July 4th celebration near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Philadelphia police asked people for safety measures after the incident and said "there is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway". "Please follow public safety instructions and avoid the area. Details to follow".

There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Please follow public safety instructions and avoid area. Details to follow.

Police asked people to meet their family and friends who were lost during the incident, "For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia". "All others, please avoid the area", tweeted Philadelphia police.

For those looking to reunite with loved ones on the Parkway, please meet at 1901 Vine Street in front of the Free Library of Philadelphia. All others, please avoid the area.

BREAKING: At least 2 police officers shot during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia, causing crowds to flee

