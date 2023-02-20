A large white balloon has been seen by pilots over Honolulu in Hawaii. The development comes just days after US officials downed a Chinese "spy" balloon that was targeting the state of Hawaii. It is currently unclear who the object belongs to or the level of risk it presents to the public. Chinese Spy Balloon: Taiwan Says It Has Not Spotted Any Chinese Surveillance Balloons Amid China-US Dispute Over Spy Balloons.

White Balloon Over Hawaii:

BREAKING: 'Large white balloon' spotted northeast of Hawaii https://t.co/wYOv9DHxrp — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 20, 2023

