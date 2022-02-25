Manchester United have dropped Russian Airlines Aeroflot as one of its sponsors after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. The Russian Airlines have been one of Manchester United's longest sponsors, having been associated with the club since 2013. A statement from the club read, "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot’s sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

BREAKING: Manchester United drop Russia's Aeroflot as sponsor — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 25, 2022

