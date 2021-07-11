Ahead of the Euro 2020 Final between England and Italy, Prince William has wished home team all the best. The final takes place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

'Bring it home': Prince William wishes England the best at soccer final https://t.co/NuZWwZJlAY pic.twitter.com/RicL8M3229 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 11, 2021

