Former WWE chief Vince McMahon caused a multi-car crash on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway just hours before wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s death on July 24, state police confirmed. Driving a 2024 Bentley, McMahon rear-ended a BMW and then hit a guardrail, with debris hitting another vehicle. Barbara Doran, a woman involved in the crash, said, "I’m lucky to have survived," and claimed McMahon was speeding at 80–90 mph and being followed by an unmarked state trooper. Photos from the scene show major damage to McMahon’s car, though no injuries were reported. He was cited for reckless driving and released on a USD 500 bond. Hulk Hogan Dies: Monday Night RAW Begins With 10-Bell Salute For Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Wrestler (Watch Video).

