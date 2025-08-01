Former WWE chief Vince McMahon caused a multi-car crash on Connecticut’s Merritt Parkway just hours before wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s death on July 24, state police confirmed. Driving a 2024 Bentley, McMahon rear-ended a BMW and then hit a guardrail, with debris hitting another vehicle. Barbara Doran, a woman involved in the crash, said, "I’m lucky to have survived," and claimed McMahon was speeding at 80–90 mph and being followed by an unmarked state trooper. Photos from the scene show major damage to McMahon’s car, though no injuries were reported. He was cited for reckless driving and released on a USD 500 bond. Hulk Hogan Dies: Monday Night RAW Begins With 10-Bell Salute For Legendary WWE Hall of Famer Wrestler (Watch Video).

Vince McMahon Car Accident:

Vince McMahon was in a rough car accident last Thursday, per @tmz. He was given a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely resulting in an accident. He has to appear in court in late August. There were no injuries pic.twitter.com/2DUoEvJ3nd — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 29, 2025

Vince McMahon Causes Multi-Car Crash in Connecticut:

🚨| The woman involved in Vince McMahon's car crash said she’s lucky to have survived the incident. She also claimed that McMahon was driving at 80–90 mph and was being followed by an unmarked state trooper. pic.twitter.com/jUXzci50Pp — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 30, 2025

Woman Says She’s ‘Lucky to Survive’ McMahon Crash:

BREAKING: Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car crash last week. The incident happened hours before the announcement of Hulk Hogan's passing on Thursday. All 3 people involved in the crash were unharmed. "McMahon was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and… pic.twitter.com/zMeWY2MA65 — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)