Santa Barbara County has confirmed the deaths of two cats from H5 bird flu, following four similar cases in Los Angeles. The source of the infection remains unknown. Health officials urge pet owners to keep animals away from wild birds and their droppings, as the virus primarily affects birds but can infect mammals. Veterinarians are advised to monitor for symptoms in pets while investigations continue to uncover the transmission source. Authorities emphasize vigilance to prevent further cases and protect domestic animals. Could Bird Flu in US Livestock, Poultry Be Risk to Humans?

2 Cats in Santa Barbara County Die Following 4 Deaths in Los Angeles

2 more cats in California have died from H5 bird flu, according to Santa Barbara County. It's unknown how they were infected. It follows the deaths of 4 other cats in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/43T8Lo6Agx — BNO News (@BNOFeed) December 24, 2024

