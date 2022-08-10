In a heart-stopping incident, a small plane crash-landed on Corona freeway 91 in California on Tuesday. The plane, upon crashing, hit a truck and burst into flames. The incident was caught on the dashcam of the California Highway Patrol. Fortunately, the pilot and the passengers of the plane as well as people in the truck escaped the scary incident unharmed.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)