Dramatic body camera footage reveals the chilling moment a Fountain Valley police officer begs for her life as 26-year-old Osean McClintock wrestles away her gun before being fatally shot. The January 24 incident began with a routine check near Kazuo Masuda Middle School, where McClintock appeared disoriented and shirtless. After briefly speaking with officers, he fled while chanting religious phrases, eventually confronting and overpowering a female officer. As she pleaded, “Please don’t shoot me,” McClintock repeated, “You’re saved in Jesus’ name forever.” A second officer arrived, ordered him to drop the weapon, then fired ten rounds after McClintock entered the squad car. He died at the scene. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and police department are actively investigating the case. US Shooting: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Gunfire Erupts Near Temple University in Philadelphia; Probe On.

Shirtless Suspect Steals Officer’s Gun, Fatally Shot in California

NEW: Maniac shot dead by responding Fountain Valley Police (CA) after disarming a female officer of her gun, then stealing her patrol car. You won’t see this on C.O.P.S. pic.twitter.com/JLa1InzRnZ — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 15, 2025

