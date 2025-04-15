A deadly shooting near Temple University in Philadelphia has left one man dead and two others injured, prompting an active police investigation. The gunfire broke out Monday evening, April 14, on the 1500 block of Bouvier Street, just steps away from off-campus student housing, as reported by @TempleAlert on X. According to authorities, all three adult male victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where one was pronounced dead at 7:42 PM. The conditions of the surviving victims remain unknown. No arrests have been made so far, and the motive behind the attack is unclear. The Homicide Unit is leading the probe, with a USD 20,000 reward announced for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. US: Autistic Boy Dies After Being Shot 9 Times by Police in Idaho, Investigation Underway.

Temple University Shooting

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1500 block of Bouvier St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) April 14, 2025

Gunfire Erupts Near Temple University

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: TRIPLE SHOOTING NEAR TEMPLE UNIVERSITY: 1 DEAD, 2 HOSPITALIZED Gunfire erupted on Bouvier Street near Temple University tonight. One adult male was pronounced dead minutes later at Temple University Hospital. Two others—also adult males—were hospitalized; their… pic.twitter.com/I3l3Z2BYVo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 15, 2025

