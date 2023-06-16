Two women threw “some kind of paint” at a painting by French artist Claude Monet and then glued themselves to the frame at Sweden’s National Museum on Wednesday. The climate protesters were later detained in Stockholm. The painting "The Artist’s Garden at Giverny” was on display as part of an exhibition at the museum. Netherlands: Police Arrest 1500 Climate Activists at Protest.

Claude Monet Painting Vandalised Video:

Two women in Stockholm threw paint at a Claude Monet painting and then glued themselves to the frame as part of an environmental protest. pic.twitter.com/d7mlB5teNP — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023

