A tragic plane crash has jolted Colombia wherein two Air Force planes collided, leaving two dead. The incident occurred at the Villavicencio Air Base, where two planes collided in mid-flight and fell in a rural area. A video of the collision has surfaced on social media. The 10-second clip shows a jet bursting into flames after colliding with another aircraft. Italy Plane Crash: Pilots Die After Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-Air Near Guidonia Military Airport During Exercise (Watch Video).

Columbia Plane Crash Video:

2 dead after Colombian Air Force planes collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio, Colombia pic.twitter.com/k4e2eEDaWV — BNO News (@BNONews) July 1, 2023

Colombian Air Force Planes Collide in Mid-Air:

2 dead after Colombian Air Force planes collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio, #Colombia pic.twitter.com/n1xiYPQBMy — Bikash Kumar Jha (@bikash_jha_) July 1, 2023

