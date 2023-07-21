The Miss Italy competition announced that transgender women will not be eligible to participate in its beauty contests. Its patron said that contestants must have been biologically female since birth. This decision comes shortly after Miss Netherlands made headlines by crowning its first transgender winner. Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 Winner Name: Rikkie Valerie Kolle Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Model to Be Crowned Miss Netherlands.

Miss Italy Bans Trans

