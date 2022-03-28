SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday took to Twitter and said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus even after having almost no symptoms. "Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?" Musk said in a tweet.

Check Elon Musk's tweet:

Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)