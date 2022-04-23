As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 59th day, The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine claimed that Russian forces have committed nearly 242 war crimes cases against Ukraine's cultural heritage. The ministry said it had recorded Russian war crimes against Ukraine’s cultural heritage in 11 out of the country’s 24 oblasts. Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kyiv oblasts have suffered the most.

Check Tweet:

