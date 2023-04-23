Disneyland's Tom Sawyer Island has caught fire. The fire broke out during during the Fantasmic show at the California amusement park. Video of the prop Maleficent dragon catching fire during performance of Fantasmic on Saturday has surfaced on social media. No injuries were reported in the incident and the extent of the damage is unclear. Texas Farm Fire: 18,000 Cows Killed in 'Deadliest' Barn Blaze in US, Videos Show Horrifying Visuals and Huge Clouds of Smoke After Explosion.

Disneyland Fire

🚨#UPDATE: Heres Footage showing the moment before the whole dragon caught on fire in Disneyland pic.twitter.com/rzfACUQekB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)