US President Donald Trump warned Israel against strikes on Iran on his Truth Social platform. "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!," Donald Trump wrote. Later Donald Trump addressed the media as well. "I am not happy that Israel is going out now. There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard, and it missed its target. Now Israel is going out. These guys gotta calm down. Ridiculous. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded right after we made the deal. That's not what we want," Trump told reporters. Trump's warning follows an agreed ceasefire between Iran and Israel, which came into effect early this morning but was allegedly broken by the former, following which the latter vowed "intense strikes". Israel-Iran Conflict: Israel Says Iran Broke Ceasefire Agreement, Fired Missiles Toward Northern Region.

US President Donald Trump Warns Israel Against Strikes on Iran

BREAKING - Trump sends a message to Israel: "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES" — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 24, 2025

‘Do Not Drop Those Bombs’

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says "I am not happy that Israel is going out now. There was one rocket that I guess was fired overboard, and it missed its target. Now Israel is going out. These guys gotta calm down. Ridiculous. I didn't like the fact that Israel unloaded… https://t.co/vpJ8ELL9SF pic.twitter.com/DpAjHTK8XK — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2025

