In a surprising move, the Donald Trump administration has announced a 10% reciprocal tariff on the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, an external Australian territory located nearly 1,000 miles north of Antarctica. This decision is part of a broader strategy targeting various global trade partners. The islands, known for their pristine ecosystems and colonies of seals and penguins, are significant for scientific research due to their lack of human-introduced species. Donald Trump Imposes 10% Universal Tariff, India To Face ‘Discounted’ 26% Tariff From US, Check Full List Here.

Donald Trump Imposes Tariffs on Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands

JUST IN: US has imposed tariffs on the Australian territory of Heard and McDonald Islands, which is uninhabited by humans but has colonies of seals and penguins. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 3, 2025

