Donald Trump has signed an executive order to establish the DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) as a government department. As part of DOGE, Elon Musk and a group of people will operate to reduce government expenses. The department is said to help the government spend less on necessary projects and control spending so that it can better use the US taxpayers' money. The executive order signed by US President Donald Trump legally formed the department as "the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organization." ‘We’re Gonna Take DOGE to Mars’: Elon Musk Cheers Crowd at Donald Trump’s Inauguration Ceremony, Says United States Will Plant Flag on Another Planet.

Donald Trump Signed Executive Order to Establish Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

The Executive Order establishing DOGEhttps://t.co/OoZwcOBPXa — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)