Elon Musk attended Donald Trump's Inauguration and delivered a speech that cited the people. He said that the United States would take the DOGE to Mars and said it would be "awesome". The tech billionaire said it would be inspiring to plant the flag of the country on another planet. Elon Musk said, "Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time! How inspiring would that be?!" With DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), Elon Musk said that the United States would reduce excessive spending and save more of tax payers money. Did Elon Musk Give a Nazi Salute at Donald Trump’s Inauguration? Netizens Debate As Video Goes Viral.

Elon Musk Said, ‘We’re Gonna Take DOGE to Mars’

Elon Musk: "We're gonna take DOGE to Mars! Can you imagine how awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time! How inspiring would that be?!" pic.twitter.com/gg27wdoiAe — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 20, 2025

