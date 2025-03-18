Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are all set to hold a call today, March 18, regarding the ceasefire proposal suggested by the United States. Ahead of the call, a video of Russian President Vladimir Putin is going viral on social media. In the video, Vladimir Putin is seen laughing and dismissing his spokesman's statement that his call with US President Donald Trump should happen before 6 PM. Responding to his spokesman's statement, Putin said, "Don’t listen to him, that’s just his job." Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Deal: US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin Will Speak on March 18 About War in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin's Response Goes Viral

NOW - Putin laughs and dismisses his spokesman's statement that his call with Trump should happen before 6 pm, saying, "Don’t listen to him, that’s just his job." pic.twitter.com/CrGXaTQdoB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 18, 2025

