Dr Feelgood rocker and Games of Thrones star Wilko Johnson has lost his battle with cancer. The actor was 75 at the time of death. As per reports, he was given a terminal diagnosis in 2013 and was told he just had 10 months to live after he chose not to undergo chemotherapy. Mickey Kuhn Dies at 90; Gone With the Wind Actor Famous for Playing Beau Wilkes Was Last Remaining Member of the Cast.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson dies aged 75 https://t.co/tUWBJlLlmHpic.twitter.com/BibpIOACDx — Reuters (@Reuters) November 23, 2022

