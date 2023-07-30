A video of Dubai billionaire Sheikh Hamad's Hummer car is going viral on social media. The 23-second video clip shows Dubai billionaire Sheikh Hamad owning a giant 46-feet Hummer car as it comes out on the streets of Dubai. As per reports, the Hummer car belongs to Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, who is a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is also known as the ‘Rainbow Sheikh of Dubai’. He owns a Hummer H1 which is three times the size of the regular model. The video shows a giant Hummer making the cars look tiny in front of it. Notably, the car has been named "Hummer H1 X3", which is three times the size of a regular Hummer car. Don't believe us, have a look. Mohammed Bin Rashid Presides over Swearing-in of New Judges of Dubai Rental Dispute Settlement Centre.

Watch the Video of the Giant Hummer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)