The Dutch government announced that mobile phones, tablets and smartwatches will be largely banned from classrooms in the Netherlands from January 1, 2024, to limit distractions during lessons. Devices will be permitted only when they are deemed necessary, such as during digital skills lessons, for medical purposes, or for people with disabilities.

Dutch Govt Bans Use of Mobile Phones in Schools:

NEW - Cell phones, tablets, and smartwatches banned in classrooms from 2024, according to the Dutch government — Spiegel — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 4, 2023

