A powerful earthquake hit Delhi NCR and nearby regions, leading to panic among the populace and causing extensive disruptions. The quake originated in Afghanistan’s Hindukush area and its magnitude was 6.1 on richter scale. The quake’s tremors were felt across northern India and adjacent Pakistan. Earthquake in Pakistan: Tremors Felt in Delhi and Other Parts of India After Magnitude 6.0 Quake Jolts South Asian Country.

Earthquake in Afghanistan

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Richter scale hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in North India pic.twitter.com/P3wHPxnVYg — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

