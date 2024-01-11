A major 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Thursday, January 11. Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday afternoon. Tremors were also witnessed in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Andaman Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Union Territory.

Earthquake in Pakistan:

An Earthquake of Magnitude 6.0 on richter scale with Koh e HinduKush as its epicentre and depth of 213 was felt in the northern parts of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha, Swat and other cities at around 1425 PKT. #Pakistan — Anas Mallick (@AnasMallick) January 11, 2024

Quake in Pakistan

Tremors Felt in Delhi and Other Parts of India

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qTuaI5477B — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

