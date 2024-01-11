A major 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Thursday, January 11. Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Thursday afternoon. Tremors were also witnessed in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Andaman Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.1 on Richter Scale Hits Union Territory.

