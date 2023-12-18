An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Gansu-Qinghai region on Monday, December 18. According to the reports, the quake had a very shallow depth of 10 km and was also reported felt by some people near the epicenter. Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 On Richter Scale Hits Southern Xinjiang, No Casualties Reported.

Earthquake in China

BREAKING: Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Gansu-Qinghai Border Reg, China - EMSC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 18, 2023

