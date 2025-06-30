A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck the Campi Flegrei volcanic caldera near Naples at a shallow depth of 4.9 km, marking one of the strongest tremors in a series of ongoing seismic swarms in the region in Italy. Campi Flegrei, a geologically active supervolcano, has seen increased seismic activity in recent months. Earthquake in Andaman Sea: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 Hits Indian Ocean off Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Earthquake in Italy

Il #terremoto avvertito ai #CampiFlegrei alle 12:47 ha avuto una magnitudo di 4.6 ed è stato localizzato poco al largo di Bacoli ad una profondità di 4.9 km. È il secondo evento più energetico avvenuto in epoca moderna all'interno della caldera insieme all'M 4.6 del 13 marzo. pic.twitter.com/XSMroSffG0 — Il Mondo dei Terremoti (@mondoterremoti) June 30, 2025

